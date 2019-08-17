What Kind Of Shareholders Own Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited (NSE:DCAL)?

Every investor in Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited (NSE:DCAL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹29b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about DCAL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dishman Carbogen Amcis?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Dishman Carbogen Amcis does have institutional investors; and they hold 19% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dishman Carbogen Amcis's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dishman Carbogen Amcis. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Dishman Carbogen Amcis

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.