What Kind Of Shareholders Own Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)?

Every investor in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Enzo Biochem is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$144m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ENZ.

Check out our latest analysis for Enzo Biochem

NYSE:ENZ Ownership Summary, November 9th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Enzo Biochem?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Enzo Biochem already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 48% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Enzo Biochem's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:ENZ Income Statement, November 9th 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 19% of Enzo Biochem shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Enzo Biochem

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.