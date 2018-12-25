What Kind Of Shareholders Own Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)?

If you want to know who really controls Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$6.7m, Euroseas is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ESEA.

See our latest analysis for Euroseas

NasdaqCM:ESEA Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Euroseas?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Euroseas does have institutional investors; and they hold 10% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Euroseas, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:ESEA Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Euroseas is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Euroseas

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Euroseas Ltd.. In their own names, insiders own US$141k worth of stock in the US$6.7m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.