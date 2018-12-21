What Kind Of Shareholders Own Foncière Paris Nord (EPA:FPN)?

A look at the shareholders of Foncière Paris Nord (EPA:FPN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of €2.5m, Foncière Paris Nord is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about FPN.

ENXTPA:FPN Ownership Summary December 21st 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Foncière Paris Nord?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 6.5% of Foncière Paris Nord. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Foncière Paris Nord’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ENXTPA:FPN Income Statement Export December 21st 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Foncière Paris Nord. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Foncière Paris Nord

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.