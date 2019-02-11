What Kind Of Shareholders Own Grace Wine Holdings Limited (HKG:8146)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Grace Wine Holdings Limited (HKG:8146) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$232m, Grace Wine Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8146.

SEHK:8146 Ownership Summary February 11th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Grace Wine Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Grace Wine Holdings’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SEHK:8146 Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Grace Wine Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Grace Wine Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.