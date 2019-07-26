What Kind Of Shareholders Own Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (HKG:468)?

The big shareholder groups in Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (HKG:468) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
Greatview Aseptic Packaging is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$5.9b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 468.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greatview Aseptic Packaging?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
As you can see, institutional investors own 33% of Greatview Aseptic Packaging. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Greatview Aseptic Packaging's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Greatview Aseptic Packaging. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Greatview Aseptic Packaging
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
We can see that insiders own shares in Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited. In their own names, insiders own HK$364m worth of stock in the HK$5.9b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 23% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 9.6%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Public Company Ownership
Public companies currently own 28% of 468 stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
