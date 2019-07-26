What Kind Of Shareholders Own Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (HKG:468)?

The big shareholder groups in Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (HKG:468) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$5.9b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 468.

View our latest analysis for Greatview Aseptic Packaging

SEHK:468 Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greatview Aseptic Packaging?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 33% of Greatview Aseptic Packaging. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Greatview Aseptic Packaging's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:468 Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Greatview Aseptic Packaging. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Greatview Aseptic Packaging

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.