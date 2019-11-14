What Kind Of Shareholders Own Hindustan Unilever Limited (NSE:HINDUNILVR)?

Every investor in Hindustan Unilever Limited (NSE:HINDUNILVR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ₹4.5t, Hindustan Unilever is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HINDUNILVR.

See our latest analysis for Hindustan Unilever

NSEI:HINDUNILVR Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hindustan Unilever?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Hindustan Unilever already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hindustan Unilever's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:HINDUNILVR Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hindustan Unilever. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Hindustan Unilever

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.