What Kind Of Shareholders Own IMS Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8136)?

The big shareholder groups in IMS Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8136) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
IMS Group Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$102m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8136.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IMS Group Holdings?
We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.
There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of IMS Group Holdings, for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in IMS Group Holdings. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of IMS Group Holdings
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of IMS Group Holdings Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of HK$102m, that means they have HK$77m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 25% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 8136. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
