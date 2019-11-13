What Kind Of Shareholders Own init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX)?

Every investor in init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
init innovation in traffic systems is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €217m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IXX.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About init innovation in traffic systems?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors own 13% of init innovation in traffic systems. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at init innovation in traffic systems's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in init innovation in traffic systems. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.
Insider Ownership Of init innovation in traffic systems
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of init innovation in traffic systems SE. Insiders have a €85m stake in this €217m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 48% stake in IXX. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
