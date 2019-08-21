What Kind Of Shareholders Own ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) (STO:ITAB B)?

A look at the shareholders of ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) (STO:ITAB B) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of kr2.7b, ITAB Shop Concept is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ITAB B.

See our latest analysis for ITAB Shop Concept

OM:ITAB B Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ITAB Shop Concept?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 23% of ITAB Shop Concept. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ITAB Shop Concept's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OM:ITAB B Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ITAB Shop Concept. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of ITAB Shop Concept

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.