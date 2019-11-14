What Kind Of Shareholders Own Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)?

If you want to know who really controls Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Iteris is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$191m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ITI.

See our latest analysis for Iteris

NasdaqCM:ITI Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Iteris?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 52% of Iteris. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Iteris, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:ITI Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Iteris. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Iteris

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.