What Kind Of Shareholders Own The Karnataka Bank Limited (NSE:KTKBANK)?

Every investor in The Karnataka Bank Limited (NSE:KTKBANK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Karnataka Bank is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹21b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KTKBANK.

NSEI:KTKBANK Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Karnataka Bank?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Karnataka Bank already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 24% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Karnataka Bank, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:KTKBANK Income Statement, August 23rd 2019

Karnataka Bank is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Karnataka Bank

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in The Karnataka Bank Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own ₹1.6b worth of the ₹21b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.