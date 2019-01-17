What Kind Of Shareholders Own Knowit AB (publ) (STO:KNOW)?

The big shareholder groups in Knowit AB (publ) (STO:KNOW) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Knowit is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr2.9b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KNOW.

View our latest analysis for Knowit

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

OM:KNOW Ownership Summary January 17th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Knowit?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 62% of Knowit. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Knowit’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

OM:KNOW Income Statement Export January 17th 19 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Knowit is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Knowit

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.