What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lee Hing Development Limited (HKG:68)?

A look at the shareholders of Lee Hing Development Limited (HKG:68) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Lee Hing Development is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$763m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 68.

View our latest analysis for Lee Hing Development

SEHK:68 Ownership Summary, July 24th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lee Hing Development?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Lee Hing Development might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:68 Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lee Hing Development. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Lee Hing Development

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.