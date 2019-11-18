What Kind Of Shareholders Own Liv ihop AB (publ) (STO:LIVI)?

If you want to know who really controls Liv ihop AB (publ) (STO:LIVI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Liv ihop is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr77m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about LIVI.

View our latest analysis for Liv ihop

OM:LIVI Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Liv ihop?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.1% of Liv ihop. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Liv ihop's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OM:LIVI Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Liv ihop. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Liv ihop

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.