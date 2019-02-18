What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Lucara Diamond is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$670m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about LUC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lucara Diamond?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Lucara Diamond does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lucara Diamond, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Lucara Diamond. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Lucara Diamond

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.