What Kind Of Shareholders Own Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:366)?

The big shareholder groups in Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:366) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$859m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 366.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) does have institutional investors; and they hold 7.5% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)'s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings). We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.