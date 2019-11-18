What Kind Of Shareholders Own Marimekko Oyj (HEL:MMO1V)?

If you want to know who really controls Marimekko Oyj (HEL:MMO1V), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of €315m, Marimekko Oyj is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MMO1V.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marimekko Oyj?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Marimekko Oyj already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 24% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Marimekko Oyj's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Marimekko Oyj. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Marimekko Oyj

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.