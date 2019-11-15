What Kind Of Shareholders Own Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)?

A look at the shareholders of Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of CA$4.4m, Medallion Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MDL.

TSXV:MDL Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Medallion Resources?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Medallion Resources, for yourself, below.

TSXV:MDL Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Medallion Resources. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Medallion Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.