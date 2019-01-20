What Kind Of Shareholders Own Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL)?

A look at the shareholders of Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Meridian Energy is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of NZ$9.2b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MEL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Meridian Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Meridian Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 15% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Meridian Energy’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Meridian Energy. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Meridian Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.