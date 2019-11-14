What Kind Of Shareholders Own MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM)?

A look at the shareholders of MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

MMA Offshore is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$167m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MRM.

ASX:MRM Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MMA Offshore?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 46% of MMA Offshore. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MMA Offshore's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:MRM Income Statement, November 14th 2019

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 8.4% of MMA Offshore. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of MMA Offshore

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.