What Kind Of Shareholders Own Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (NSE:MOLDTKPAC)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The big shareholder groups in Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (NSE:MOLDTKPAC) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Mold-Tek Packaging is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹5.9b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MOLDTKPAC.

See our latest analysis for Mold-Tek Packaging

NSEI:MOLDTKPAC Ownership Summary February 17th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mold-Tek Packaging?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Mold-Tek Packaging does have institutional investors; and they hold 27% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Mold-Tek Packaging’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:MOLDTKPAC Income Statement Export February 17th 19 More

Mold-Tek Packaging is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Mold-Tek Packaging

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.