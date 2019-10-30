What Kind Of Shareholders Own Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)?

If you want to know who really controls Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Molson Coors Brewing has a market capitalization of US$12b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TAP.

View our latest analysis for Molson Coors Brewing

NYSE:TAP Ownership Summary, October 30th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Molson Coors Brewing?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 79% of Molson Coors Brewing. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Molson Coors Brewing, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:TAP Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Molson Coors Brewing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Molson Coors Brewing

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.