What Kind Of Shareholders Own National Bank of Greece S.A. (ATH:ETE)?

Every investor in National Bank of Greece S.A. (ATH:ETE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

National Bank of Greece isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of €2.5b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ETE.

ATSE:ETE Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Bank of Greece?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 21% of National Bank of Greece. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at National Bank of Greece's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ATSE:ETE Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

National Bank of Greece is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of National Bank of Greece

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of National Bank of Greece S.A. in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own €83k worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.