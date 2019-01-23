What Kind Of Shareholders Own Newton Resources Ltd (HKG:1231)?

If you want to know who really controls Newton Resources Ltd (HKG:1231), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of HK$3.7b, Newton Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1231.

SEHK:1231 Ownership Summary January 23rd 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Newton Resources?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Newton Resources might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:1231 Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Newton Resources. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Newton Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.