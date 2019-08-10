What Kind Of Shareholders Own Noratis AG (ETR:NUVA)?

If you want to know who really controls Noratis AG (ETR:NUVA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Noratis is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €76m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NUVA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Noratis?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Noratis already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 5.2% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Noratis's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Noratis. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Noratis

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Noratis AG stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a €41m stake in this €76m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.