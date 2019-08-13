What Kind Of Shareholders Own Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN)?

Every investor in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$2.1b, Northwest Natural Holding is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NWN.

See our latest analysis for Northwest Natural Holding

NYSE:NWN Ownership Summary, August 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Northwest Natural Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Northwest Natural Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 69% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Northwest Natural Holding's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:NWN Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Northwest Natural Holding. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Northwest Natural Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.