What Kind Of Shareholders Own Novacyt S.A. (EPA:ALNOV)?

The big shareholder groups in Novacyt S.A. (EPA:ALNOV) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €3.8m, Novacyt is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ALNOV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Novacyt?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 30% of Novacyt. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Novacyt's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Novacyt. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Novacyt

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Novacyt S.A.. In their own names, insiders own €91k worth of stock in the €3.8m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.