What Kind Of Shareholders Own Panama Petrochem Limited (NSE:PANAMAPET)?

The big shareholder groups in Panama Petrochem Limited (NSE:PANAMAPET) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹6.5b, Panama Petrochem is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PANAMAPET.

NSEI:PANAMAPET Ownership Summary February 10th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Panama Petrochem?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Panama Petrochem already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 31% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Panama Petrochem’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:PANAMAPET Income Statement Export February 10th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Panama Petrochem. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Panama Petrochem

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.