What Kind Of Shareholders Own Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. (BIT:PAN)?

Every investor in Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. (BIT:PAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of €62m, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PAN.

View our latest analysis for Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche

BIT:PAN Ownership Summary, August 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.0% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

BIT:PAN Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.