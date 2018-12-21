What Kind Of Shareholders Own Parkland Fuel Corporation (TSE:PKI)?

If you want to know who really controls Parkland Fuel Corporation (TSE:PKI), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Parkland Fuel has a market capitalization of CA$4.5b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PKI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Parkland Fuel?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Parkland Fuel does have institutional investors; and they hold 37% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Parkland Fuel, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Parkland Fuel. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Parkland Fuel

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.