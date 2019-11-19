What Kind Of Shareholders Own PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEMKT:PED)?

Every investor in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEMKT:PED) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

PEDEVCO is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$104m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PED.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PEDEVCO?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of PEDEVCO, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in PEDEVCO. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of PEDEVCO

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.