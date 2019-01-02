What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pharmagest Interactive SA (EPA:PHA)?

The big shareholder groups in Pharmagest Interactive SA (EPA:PHA) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €764m, Pharmagest Interactive is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PHA.

Check out our latest analysis for Pharmagest Interactive

ENXTPA:PHA Ownership Summary January 2nd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pharmagest Interactive?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Pharmagest Interactive already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.9% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Pharmagest Interactive’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:PHA Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Pharmagest Interactive is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Pharmagest Interactive

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.