What Kind Of Shareholders Own Public Joint-Stock Company Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga (MCX:MRKV)?

If you want to know who really controls Public Joint-Stock Company Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga (MCX:MRKV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of RUруб17b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MRKV.
See our latest analysis for Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga does have institutional investors; and they hold 13% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Public Joint-Stock Company Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga in their own names. It has a market capitalization of just RUруб17b, and the board has only RUруб924k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 19% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over MRKV. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 68%, of the MRKV shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure, but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.
If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.