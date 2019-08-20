What Kind Of Shareholders Own Public Joint-Stock Company Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga (MCX:MRKV)?

If you want to know who really controls Public Joint-Stock Company Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga (MCX:MRKV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of RUруб17b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MRKV.

MISX:MRKV Ownership Summary, August 20th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga does have institutional investors; and they hold 13% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

MISX:MRKV Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.