What Kind Of Shareholders Own Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSE:RECP)?

Every investor in Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSE:RECP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Recipe Unlimited has a market capitalization of CA$1.3b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about RECP.

TSX:RECP Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Recipe Unlimited?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Recipe Unlimited already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 24% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Recipe Unlimited's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:RECP Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Recipe Unlimited. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Recipe Unlimited

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Recipe Unlimited Corporation. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than CA$7.9m worth of shares in the CA$1.3b company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.