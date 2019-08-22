What Kind Of Shareholders Own ROY Ceramics SE (ETR:RY8)?

The big shareholder groups in ROY Ceramics SE (ETR:RY8) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of €8.7m, ROY Ceramics is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about RY8.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ROY Ceramics?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. ROY Ceramics's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ROY Ceramics. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of ROY Ceramics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of ROY Ceramics SE. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of €8.7m, that means they have €6.6m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them.