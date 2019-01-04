What Kind Of Shareholders Own RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG)?

A look at the shareholders of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

RTG Mining is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$53m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about RTG.

TSX:RTG Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RTG Mining?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

RTG Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.2% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of RTG Mining, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:RTG Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in RTG Mining. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of RTG Mining

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in RTG Mining Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$53m, and insiders have CA$3.7m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.