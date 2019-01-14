What Kind Of Shareholders Own Rushil Décor Limited (NSE:RUSHIL)?

Every investor in Rushil Décor Limited (NSE:RUSHIL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Rushil Décor is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹9.1b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about RUSHIL.

See our latest analysis for Rushil Décor

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NSEI:RUSHIL Ownership Summary January 14th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rushil Décor?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Rushil Décor does have institutional investors; and they hold 23% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Rushil Décor, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:RUSHIL Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

Rushil Décor is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Rushil Décor

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.