What Kind Of Shareholders Own Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU)?

The big shareholder groups in Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
With a market capitalization of S$416m, Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about M1GU.
View our latest analysis for Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 10% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. It has a market capitalization of just S$416m, and insiders have S$18m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
The general public — mostly retail investors — own 65% of Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust . With this size of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to decline an acquisition or merger that may not improve profitability.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it’s hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .
Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.