What Kind Of Shareholders Own Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU)?

The big shareholder groups in Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of S$416m, Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about M1GU.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 10% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.