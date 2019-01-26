What Kind Of Shareholders Own Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)?

A look at the shareholders of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Sequans Communications is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$103m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SQNS.

See our latest analysis for Sequans Communications

NYSE:SQNS Ownership Summary January 26th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sequans Communications?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Sequans Communications already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.5% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Sequans Communications’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:SQNS Income Statement Export January 26th 19 More

It looks like hedge funds own 29% of Sequans Communications shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sequans Communications

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.