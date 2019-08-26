What Kind Of Shareholders Own Silk Road Energy Services Group Limited (HKG:8250)?

Every investor in Silk Road Energy Services Group Limited (HKG:8250) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Silk Road Energy Services Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$180m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 8250.

SEHK:8250 Ownership Summary, August 26th 2019

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Silk Road Energy Services Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Silk Road Energy Services Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:8250 Income Statement, August 26th 2019

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Silk Road Energy Services Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Silk Road Energy Services Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.