What Kind Of Shareholders Own SML Isuzu Limited (NSE:SMLISUZU)?

If you want to know who really controls SML Isuzu Limited (NSE:SMLISUZU), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
SML Isuzu is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹8.2b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SMLISUZU.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SML Isuzu?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors own 7.5% of SML Isuzu. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SML Isuzu, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in SML Isuzu. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of SML Isuzu
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
I can report that insiders do own shares in SML Isuzu Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own ₹113m worth of the ₹8.2b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 27% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SMLISUZU. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 3.7%, of the SMLISUZU stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Public Company Ownership
Public companies currently own 59% of SMLISUZU stock. We can’t be certain, but this is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
