What Kind Of Shareholders Own Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)?

Every investor in Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Spark Power Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$108m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SPG.

TSX:SPG Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spark Power Group?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Spark Power Group’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

TSX:SPG Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Spark Power Group. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Spark Power Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.