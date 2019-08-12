What Kind Of Shareholders Own Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)?

The big shareholder groups in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Spire is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$4.1b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SR.

View our latest analysis for Spire

NYSE:SR Ownership Summary, August 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spire?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 81% of Spire. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Spire's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:SR Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Spire is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Spire

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.