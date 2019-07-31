What Kind Of Shareholders Own Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (CVE:SAI)?

The big shareholder groups in Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (CVE:SAI) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Sunshine Agri-Tech is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$720k, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SAI.

View our latest analysis for Sunshine Agri-Tech

TSXV:SAI Ownership Summary, July 31st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sunshine Agri-Tech?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Sunshine Agri-Tech's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

TSXV:SAI Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sunshine Agri-Tech. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Sunshine Agri-Tech

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.