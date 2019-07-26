What Kind Of Shareholders Own Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)?

A look at the shareholders of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Tourmaline Oil has a market capitalization of CA$4.6b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about TOU.

View our latest analysis for Tourmaline Oil

TSX:TOU Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tourmaline Oil?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 49% of Tourmaline Oil. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Tourmaline Oil's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:TOU Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Tourmaline Oil is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Tourmaline Oil

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Tourmaline Oil Corp.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$370m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.