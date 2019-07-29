What Kind Of Shareholders Own Venzee Technologies Inc. (CVE:VENZ)?

The big shareholder groups in Venzee Technologies Inc. (CVE:VENZ) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Venzee Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$5.0m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about VENZ.

View our latest analysis for Venzee Technologies

TSXV:VENZ Ownership Summary, July 29th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Venzee Technologies?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Venzee Technologies might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSXV:VENZ Income Statement, July 29th 2019 More

Venzee Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Venzee Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.