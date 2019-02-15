What Kind Of Shareholders Own Vinda International Holdings Limited (HKG:3331)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you want to know who really controls Vinda International Holdings Limited (HKG:3331), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Vinda International Holdings isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$19b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 3331.

SEHK:3331 Ownership Summary February 15th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vinda International Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Vinda International Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.9% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Vinda International Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SEHK:3331 Income Statement Export February 15th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Vinda International Holdings. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vinda International Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.