What Kind Of Shareholders Own Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)?

If you want to know who really controls Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Yellow Pages is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$238m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Y.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yellow Pages?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Yellow Pages does have institutional investors; and they hold 32% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Yellow Pages, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 56% of Yellow Pages. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Yellow Pages

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.