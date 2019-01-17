What Kind Of Shareholders Own Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited (HKG:408)?

A look at the shareholders of Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited (HKG:408) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$1.3b, Yip’s Chemical Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 408.

View our latest analysis for Yip’s Chemical Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:408 Ownership Summary January 17th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yip’s Chemical Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Yip’s Chemical Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 18% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Yip’s Chemical Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:408 Income Statement Export January 17th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Yip’s Chemical Holdings. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Yip’s Chemical Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.